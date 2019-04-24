Souhan; Twins Should Still Consider Kimbrel [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 10-4 in Houston against the Astros last night. The Twins went out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning only to see Houston come storming back and they showed how impressive they can hit the ball. Jim wasn't disappointed with how Michael Pineda pitched despite a disappointing line. We discussed a pair of free agent pitchers, Craig Kimbrel and Dallas Keuchel. Jim suggested the Twins would look a lot better at the back end of their bullpen with Kimbrel. Listen below.

The Vikings have the 18th overall pick in the first round Thursday night. Jim Souhan suggested that defensive line and tight end has the most depth in this year's draft.

The Gopher basketball team received a verbal commitment from 6'9 forward Isaiah Ihnen last night. Ihnen is now a 4-star recruit and Jim feels he could really help this team.