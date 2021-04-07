Souhan; Twins Should Have Held Onto Baddoo [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 4-3 in 10 innings to the Detroit Tigers Tuesday afternoon. Former Twin minor leaguer Akil Baddoo drove in the game-winning run with a RBI single in the 10th inning. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today live from Augusta, Georgia where he's covering the Masters. Jim says the Twins should have found a way to keep Baddoo in the 40-man roster. Baddoo was claimed by Detroit in the Rule-5 draft. Baddoo needs to stay on the Tigers Major League roster through the rest of the season or he'll need to be returned to the Twins. Souhan says Baddoo is athletic and could stick with Detroit.

The Gopher men's basketball team had another player chose to put their name in the transfer portal. This time it was center Liam Robbins. Jim says when the University of Minnesota chose to fire Richard Pitino they knew this could happen. He says you don't keep a coach around just so they can keep a player or two around for 1 or 2 more years. Souhan says Ben Johnson is expected to recruit well locally and that is what he'll need to do to have success.

The Masters Golf Tournament takes place this week in Augusta, Georgia. Jim Souhan is covering the event. He says it is difficult to predict who will play well and be atop the leader board but said he'll be watching Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson.

The Frozen Four consists of 3 Minnesota schools for the first time. Jim says this is great for college hockey in the state. He says it's too bad that UMass had 4 players get ruled out to play Thursday due to Covid-19 concerns.

