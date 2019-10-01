Souhan; Twins Not Scared of Playing the Yankees [PODCAST]

The Twins open the ALDS at New York against the Yankees Friday at 6:07pm, pregame on WJON at 5:00. The Twins won just 2 of the 6 games played against the Yankees this season including winning 1 of 3 in New York this season. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan says the Twins aren't afraid to play the Yankees and they feel they can out hit them. Listen below.

Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer talked about quarterback Kirk Cousins at his press conference. He said Cousins didn't play badly but needs to pull the trigger quicker on some passes.

The Timberwolves start training camp in Mankato today. Head Coach Ryan Saunders is feeling optimistic about guard Andrew Wiggins.