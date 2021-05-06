Souhan; Twins Miss Kirilloff and Arraez [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 3-1 Wednesday night to the Texas Rangers to fall to 11-18. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins really miss infielder/outfielder Luis Arraez at the top of the lineup and the recent hot hitting from Alex Kirilloff. Souhan says the Twins should have hit a lot better against a left handed pitcher Wednesday night while missed both Kirilloff and Arraez especially hurts them against right handers. Because Kansas City and Chicago aren't off to great starts the Twins are a hot streak from getting back in the race.

The Minnesota Wild lost 3-2 in overtime to the Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday night. Jim says this was a great game even though the Wild lost. He says he's not sure what these games mean right now with both teams already clinching playoff spots. He says if the last two games are any indication of how the playoffs look they could be a lot of fun. Jim says he's not a big fan of fights in the NHL but understands that Marcus Foligno gladly takes on the role of protecting top players like Kirill Kaprizov.

The Timberwolves lost 139-135 Wednesday night to Memphis at Target Center. Jim says the big 3 of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell rivals best big 3s on this team. He says the combinations of Kevin Garnett, Stephon Marbury and Tom Gugliotta and Garnett/Sam Cassell and Latrell Sprewell are probably the best in the history of the organization. Jim says the Wolves should also keep Malik Beasley because of what he gives them as a shooter.

