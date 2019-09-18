Souhan; Twins Keep Finding Ways to Win [PODCAST]

The Twins downed the Chicago White Sox 9-8 in 12 innings Tuesday night to reduce their magic number to clinch the American League Central Division title to 7. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan said coming off a big weekend at Cleveland where they won 2 of 3 he would have understood a set back in the White Sox series but it hasn't happened yet. Listen below.

The NFL rule change allowing for coaches to challenge pass interference is 2 weeks in. Jim doesn't think very many of these challenges will be successful but these are judgement calls.

The Vikings play the Raiders Sunday. Jim says Oakland is better this year than last season but we still don't know if they are any good.