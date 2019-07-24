Souhan; Twins’ Bullpen is a Problem [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 14-12 in 10 innings to the New York Yankees Tuesday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says when starting pitchers fail to make it through 6 innings that taxes the bullpen the bullpen has struggled mightily in the last 2 series with Oakland the Yankees. Listen to our conversation below.

Jim expects the Twins to make a roster move or two to add a relief pitcher as early as today to have fresh arms available for tonight's game. Jim also expects the Twins to make a trade or two before next Wednesday's trade deadline.

The Timberwolves introduced 5 more players to the Twin Cities media. Jim thinks the Wolves are doing this to show fans they are trying even if these guys arn't expected to be high impact players.