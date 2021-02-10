Souhan; Towns Doubtful For Tonight [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves host the L.A. Clippers tonight at 7 p.m., pregame on WJON at 6:30. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Karl-Anthony Towns (Covid-19) is doubtful and guard D'Angelo Russell (knee) is questionable to play tonight. Jim says when Towns is ready to return he'll likely see an adjustment to his normal minutes because he'll likely not be in the kind of shape needed due being on the Covid-19 list the last few weeks. The Clippers bring a pair of former Gophers with them in Daniel Oturu and Amir Coffey. Jim says neither is playing a big role on the team right now.

The Gopher women's basketball team hosts Illinois tonight at 6 p.m., pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 5:30. Jim says the Gophers have a shot at a win tonight but it really comes down to how they play. He says they have talent but have been inconsistent.

Mikko Koivu has announced his retirement from the NHL and the Columbus Blue Jackets after spending 15 seasons in a Minnesota Wild uniform. Jim says Koivu is one of the best players in Minnesota Wild history and was very appreciated by Wild fans.

The Gopher men's basketball team hosts Purdue Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m., pregame on AM 1390 at 3:30. Jim says the Gophers don't need to win this game but their path to the 500 mark is a lot easier with a win.

