Souhan; Timberwolves Can’t Play D [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves gave up 75 first half points and lost 122-111 at home against the L.A. Clippers Tuesday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. The says many coaches have tried and failed to get Andrew Wiggins to play consistent good defense. He's not sure Ryan Saunders is the right person for the head coaching job but he's sure he's not. Listen to the conversation below.

The NFL approved a rule change that will allow officials to review pass interference penalties starting in 2019. The Twins open the regular season Friday. Jim thinks the Twins could have as many as 9 players hit 20 or more home runs.

Cleveland is the first opponent of the Twins and are likely to be the top contender to win the American League Central. Cleveland's starting rotation could be the best in baseball.

Jim Souhan joins me weekday mornings at 7:15 on WJON.