Souhan; Playoffs Could Change the Direction for the Wild [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild won their 6th game in a row Thursday night 3-2 at San Jose and now hold the top wildcard spot in the Western Conference. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Wild may adjust their plan at head coach and which players will be back if they advance to the playoffs.

The Timberwolves look to win their 3rd game in a row tonight when they host Orlando at 7:00 p.m., pregame on WJON at 6:30. Jim says the Wolves expect to get Karl-Anthony Towns back before the season is out.