Souhan; Pitch Count Not Everything For Berrios [PODCAST]

The Twins start the 2020 season in Chicago against the White Sox tonight at 7:10, pregame on WJON at 6:30. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He isn't sure pitch count means that much for Jose Berrios tonight when he takes the mound to start the opener for the Twins. Max Schrerzer threw more than 90 pitches for the Nationals Thursday night while Garrett Cole threw 75 pitches in the Yankees/Nationals rain shortened game.

Rocco Baldelli indicated to reporters that this year's Twins team is better on paper than last year's. Jim Souhan agrees and says the addition of Josh Donaldson, Kenta Maeda and Tyler Clippard in the bullpen should really help a team that already had lots of power in the lineup. Jim says the expansion of the playoff field makes regular season games less meaningful. He says there will likely be some teams with losing records in the playoffs with this format.

Round 2 of the 3M open in Blaine is taking place today. Jim says an injury forced Dustin Johnson to pull out of the tournament and that players with local connections are in danger of missing the cut. Jim says Tom Lehman still has such a great swing and helped design the course in Blaine and that may be helping him. Lehman is even par entering round 2 today.