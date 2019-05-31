Souhan; Perez Didn’t Have It Thursday [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 14-3 against the Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida Thursday night. Left handed pitcher Martin Perez got hit for 6 earned runs in 2 2/3 innings. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me today on WJON. He is concerned that Perez will revert back to the ineffective Perez he had been prior to this season. Jim also thinks how Rocco Baldellli is handling the playing time is working so why change it. Listen to the conversation below.

The Gopher Softball team lost their opening game against UCLA in the Softball World Series. Jim discusses why it happened.

The Raptors beat the Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday night. Jim thinks Toronto could win the title.