Souhan; Marcus Carr is Likely to Return to the Gophers [PODCAST]

Gopher sophomore guard Marcus Carr announced on his Instagram site that he is making himself available for the NBA draft but isn't hiring an agent so he is maintaining his college eligibility. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Carr is just wanted to see the interest that the NBA would have in him. He doesn't expect to be drafted.

The NCAA has granted another year of eligibility for spring sport athletes because of the Covid-19 outbreak. Jim talks about how this will be a challenge for the athletes and schools but he does say this is the right thing to do.