Souhan; Lineup Depth Lifts Twins [PODCAST]

The Twins rallied from a 3-0 deficit Tuesday night to beat the Angels in Anaheim 8-3. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me today on WJON. He says the Twins can do what they are doing due to a depth to their lineup. The Twins rested Miguel Sano a day after he hit the go-ahead 2-run home run but still managed 10 hits and 8 runs thanks to Marwin Gonzalez, Max Kepler, Eddie Rosario, and newcomer Luis Arraez. Listen to the conversation below.

The Timberwolves introduced Ryan Saunders as their new head coach at a press conference Tuesday. Jim Souhan says Saunders is similar to his dad, Flip but is his own man.

A decision on the future of St. Thomas in the MIAC could come down today. Jim suggested that the votes are there to remove St. Thomas from a conference that they are a founding member.