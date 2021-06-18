Souhan; Kevin Williams Is Deserving of Ring of Honor [PODCAST]

The Vikings announced that former Defensive Tackle Kevin Williams will be inducted into the Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor this season. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Williams was one of the best defensive players in franchise history. Souhan says he was a player who could play multiple postiions on the defensive line and was a very well liked player. He says he and Pat Williams were called the "Williams Wall".

The Minnesota Lynx improved to 5-6 win a win at Dallas Thursday night. Jim says the Lynx played much better defense and Kayla McBride had a great game offensively. He says Napheesa Collier is a dynamic player as well for this team.

Twins' centerfielder Byron Buxton is still not 100%. Jim says Buxton hasn't fully recovered from injury and because of that he won't be activated anytime soon. Jim says the Twins will be cautious with him but once he ready they will play him and try to win as many games that they can.

The U.S. Open Golf tournament began Thursday at Torrey Pines in California. Jim says the course is long and because the course if right on the ocean the wind could become a factor along with the typical thick U.S. Open rough. Souhan says Phil Mickelson didn't have a good first round but he used to dominant this course until they changed it up. Mickelson is a San Diego native. Torrey Pines is just north of San Diego.

