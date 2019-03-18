Souhan; Gophers Get an Inconsistent Louisville in NCAAs [PODCAST]

The Gophers received a bid to the NCAA tournament Sunday night when the pairings were announced and will play Louisville in the first round Thursday at 11:15, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 10:45 a.m. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan talked about Louisville being a team that had much higher seeding potential prior to closing the season losing 5 of their last 7. Listen below.

The Big Ten received 8 teams in the NCAA Tournament field. Michigan State is seeded 2nd in the East Region with the Gophers and could be Minnesota's 2nd round opponent. Jim has an opinion on the tournament pairings.

The Minnesota Wild still have a shot to make the playoffs. Jim Souhan explains why he doesn't think they'll make it. The Timberwolves have decisions to make in the off-season. Jim suggests they trade 1 or 2 key players.

The Vikings lost out on re-signing offensive lineman Nick Easton. The pickings have become slim for the Vikings to improve the offensive line in free agency.