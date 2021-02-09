Souhan; Gopher MBB Still Has a Good Shot at the NCAAs [PODCAST]

The Gopher men's basketball team snapped their 3-game losing streak with a 79-61 home win over Nebraska Monday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Gophers are on track for a NCAA tournament berth due to conference wins over Iowa, Michigan and Ohio State and a strong Big Ten conference this season. He says the Gophers should still be able to get back to 500 in the conference based on their remaining schedule.

The Timberwolves lost 127-122 Monday night. Jim says the Wolves aren't good but this team is showing potential. He likes the play of guards Malik Beasley, Anthony Edwards and Jaylen Nowell and sees potential with late first round pick Jaden McDaniels. Jim says this isn't the same old bad Wolves team without hope of improvement.

The Minnesota Wild have postponed two more games due to Covid-19 protocols. Jim says it's only a guess that they could return to play next Tuesday. He says they have at least 9 players on the Covid-19 list.

The Vikings promoted Klint Kubiak to the Offensive Coordinator job. Jim says he is one of many who has benefitted greatly by his dad's reputation and connection to the NFL.

