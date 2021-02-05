Souhan; Gopher MBB Now a Bubble Team [PODCAST]

The Gopher men's basketball team lost 76-72 at Rutgers Thursday night to drop to 4-7 in the Big Ten and 11-7 overall. The loss is their 3rd straight and Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan says it puts them on the bubble for a NCAA Tournament spot. He says they had been sitting in a great position after their home win over Michigan in January. Souhan says the Gophers have become more dependent on point guard Marcus Carr because of shooting woes for Gabe Kalscheur and Both Gach. Minnesota does close the season with 5 of their remaining 8 games at home where they've lost just once this season.

The Timberwolves play at Oklahoma City tonight and tomorrow night. Hear both games on WJON with coverage starting at 6:30. Jim Souhan says Karl-Anthony Towns isn't expected to play tonight as he inches back form Covid-19 protocols. Souhan says D'Angelo Russell (knee contusion) is questionable to play tonight. The Wolves have been increasing the minutes of young players like Jaden McDaniels, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Jaylen Nowell. Jim says he'd rather see Wolves continue to go with young players considering where they current sit in the standings.

The Super Bowl is Sunday featuring the Chiefs and the Bucs. Jim says Patrick Mahomes has a chance to be the greatest quarterback of all-time but Tom Brady currently holds that distinction. Souhan says Mahomes is the best quarterback playing right now and because of that he expects the Chiefs to win a close game. He says Mahomes can overcome his shaky offensive line but Tampa Bay has the more balanced team including an imposing defensive line.

