Souhan; Gopher Basketball Faces Tough Illinois Team [PODCAST]

The Gopher men's basketball team will be tested tonight when they play at #19 Illinois tonight at 6:30. Hear the game on AM 1390-Granite City Sports. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says this Illinois match up is a tougher match up than he thought it would be when the season began. Listen below.

The Twins may be looking to get a contract extension for starting pitcher Jose Berrios. Jim thinks Berrios wants to be paid like an ace while the Twins don't view him at that level yet.

