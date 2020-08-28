Souhan; Baseball, Basketball and Hockey to Resume [PODCAST]

The Twins/Tigers game Thursday night was 1 of 7 Major League Baseball games postponed to recognize social justice. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says he expects Major League Baseball games to be played today including the Twins doubleheader in Detroit. Jim also expects the NBA and WNBA to resume play today and for the NHL to resume their playoffs starting tomorrow.

The Twins will start Randy Dobnak in the first game of today's doubleheader. Jim expects game 2 to be a bullpen game. He says Michael Pineda could be activated and start either Sunday or early next week. Pineda is returning after serving a suspension for violation of the MLB PED policy.

The Vikings are just weeks away from starting their season September 13 against Green Bay. Jim says the Vikings are likely to continue talking with running back Dalvin Cook about a contract extension and something could get done within the next couple of weeks. He says the Vikings want Cook in Minnesota beyond this season.