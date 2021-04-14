Some Vikings Employees May be Required to Get the Vaccine

The coronavirus vaccination has been mostly a choice- whether you will get the shot or not. It's been up to each individual. This is coming from the NFL league office. It states that unless you have a bona fide reason not to get the vaccine, like religious or medical, you will be expected to get the shot. This mandate, however, does not include the players. This seems odd.

If you don't get the shot, your access will be limited. According to Yahoo Sports, this was the memo that was given out to those employees:

Right now this is the strongest stance that any pro sports franchise has taken. But I still think it's a little odd that the mandate does not include the players. Those people are the ones that are really close to each other. Although, I suppose the players are subject to some other protocols and don't want outside influences. And possibly they are trying to limit possible side effects that may or may not happen to the players after receiving the vaccine. Just a thought.