Some Vikings Employees May be Required to Get the Vaccine
The coronavirus vaccination has been mostly a choice- whether you will get the shot or not. It's been up to each individual. This is coming from the NFL league office. It states that unless you have a bona fide reason not to get the vaccine, like religious or medical, you will be expected to get the shot. This mandate, however, does not include the players. This seems odd.
If you don't get the shot, your access will be limited. According to Yahoo Sports, this was the memo that was given out to those employees:
“Tier 1 and Tier 2 employees (other than players) should be expected to be vaccinated unless they have a bona fide medical or religious ground for not doing so. Any staffer that refuses to be vaccinated without a religious or medical reason will not be eligible for Tier 1 or Tier 2 status and therefore will not be permitted access to the “football only” restricted area and may not work directly or in close proximity with players. Furthermore, as noted below [in the memo], we anticipate relaxing various aspects of the Protocols (such as close contact quarantine, restrictions regarding locker room, meetings and cafeteria use and the testing cadence) for vaccinated individuals.”
Right now this is the strongest stance that any pro sports franchise has taken. But I still think it's a little odd that the mandate does not include the players. Those people are the ones that are really close to each other. Although, I suppose the players are subject to some other protocols and don't want outside influences. And possibly they are trying to limit possible side effects that may or may not happen to the players after receiving the vaccine. Just a thought.
