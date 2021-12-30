So Close: Almost A Top 10 Snowiest December in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- We are close to this being one of the snowiest Decembers on record here in St. Cloud. Right now the total is sitting just outside of the Top 10.

The National Weather Service says so far St. Cloud has had 17.8 inches of snow this month. We need another .20 inches of snow to crack the Top 10.

We've had 15 days this month with measurable snow. The biggest totals came on December 26th with 4.3 inches, December 10th with 2.4 inches, December 28th with 2.2 inches, and December 5th with 2.1 inches.

The Top 10 snowiest Decembers on record in St. Cloud:

#1). 25.5" in 1927

#2). 25.4" in 1968

#3). 25.0" in 1969

#4). 23.0" in 2008

#5). 21.8" in 1950

#6). 21.0" in 2010

#7). 20.4" in 2013

#8). 19.0" in 1936

#9). 18.2" in 2009

#10). 18.0" in 1945

We average about 9.3 inches of snow in December in St. Cloud.

Last year we had 7.4 inches of snow during the month of December.