St. John's University football coach Gary Fasching joined WJON to discuss how he and his team is dealing with COVID-19, what the cancellation of spring practice means, which positions are up for grabs in 2020, and why the Johnnies agreed to take on the Tommies at US Bank Stadium this season.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. every weekday on WJON.