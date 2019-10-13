SJU Shuts Out Bethel

In a battle of undefeated MIAC teams, the St. John's University football squad prevailed over Bethel University on Saturday.

The Johnnies scored in the first three quarters to blank Bethel 19-0. Jackson Erdmann finished 16 of 25 attempts for 326 yards and a touchdown and had ten carries for 18 yards and a second touchdown.

Kai Barber had 18 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown, and Ravi Alston ended the day with nine catches for 188 yards and a touchdown.

The Johnnies improve to 5-0 and 4-0 MIAC. They will face St. Thomas in a showdown at Allianz Field in St. Paul on Saturday. Kick-off is scheduled for 1:10 p.m.