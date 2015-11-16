SJU Football To Host Playoff Game

St. John's University will host a first-round D3 college football playoff game Saturday afternoon in Collegeville. The Johnnies will host the University of Dubuque with kickoff scheduled for noon.

The Johnnies finished the regular season with a record of 9-1, including a 45-9 win over Dubuque in week one in early September. SJU's lone setback came on September 26th against St. Thomas, and the Johnnies have won six straight since then, outscoring their opponents 268-69 in the process.

The Spartans have won eight straight games since losing their first two games of the season and finished the season with an 8-2 record.