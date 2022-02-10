Should These People Be Put On A National “No Fly” List?

It seems since the beginning of the pandemic that a lot people are getting downright rude and cranky. None more than some that travel on our nations airlines.

Every day there seems to be another story in the news about an unruly passenger that disrupts a flight causing it to either turn around or make an unscheduled landing to remove the disruptive passenger.

Get our free mobile app

Besides the inconvenience this causes for the other passengers who end up missing connecting flights, etc., the airline's flight crews are literally taking a beating. Most often it's the refusing to wear a mask, required on most flights, or just drunk and disorderly conduct.

According to Rueters, last month 3 men from New York were charged with assaulting a security officer at JFK. "viciously assaulted an airline security officer by beating him to the floor with his radio and then kicking and punching him in the face and body while he was down," U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said last month.

Delta CEO, Ed Bastian said Delta Airlines has put about 1900 people on Delta's "no fly" list and sent over 900 banned travelers names to the TSA for possible civil penalties. Most infractions were due to failing to follow mask requirements.

Bastian claims that putting people on Delta's "no fly" list doesn't necessarily stop these people from traveling on other airlines. Delta has approached other carriers to share their "no fly" lists with all other U.S. carriers. Sharing "no fly" lists would ensure travelers "who have endangered the safety and security of our people do not go on to do so on another carrier," Bastian wrote.

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy.