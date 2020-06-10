Shortened Draft Will Affect College Baseball [PODCAST]

St. Cloud State University baseball coach Pat Dolan joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Wednesday to talk about a number of baseball related topics.

In the conversation, Dolan discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect his players' preparation for the Fall World Series, how it has affected recruiting, when players will be able to return to campus and some of the fundraising initiatives going on right now at SCSU.

In the back half of the discussion, Dolan explains how the shortened MLB draft will affect not only his team, but college baseball in general, how it may affect independent leagues across the country, who he sides with in the MLB labor war and more.

