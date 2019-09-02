Severe Storms Slide Through Central MN Monday

UNDATED -- A line of severe thunderstorms rolled through central Minnesota late Monday night.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for parts of Benton, Meeker, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, and Wright counties starting at about 8:20 p.m. and lasting until 10:20 p.m.

Meeker County was also under a Tornado Warning from 9:20 p.m. until 9:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service says the storms were able to produce winds 60 to 70 miles per hour and up to half-dollar-sized hail.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin remain in effect until 2:00 a.m. Tuesday.