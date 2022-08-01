Severe Storms Possible Overnight Tuesday

UNDATED -- Severe thunderstorms will once again be possible along a cold front Tuesday night.

Please be aware that most of the severe weather will occur after dark.

But, before the chance for thunderstorms, much of the state will be under a heat advisory. The heat advisory will be in effect from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Heat indices will climb to 100 to 105 degrees Tuesday afternoon across west central, southwest, south-central, and parts of east central Minnesota, including the St. Cloud area.

Get our free mobile app

Drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks inside an air-conditioned building.

Those engaging in strenuous outdoor activities will be at greater risk for heat illness.

5 Tips for Getting Better Gas Mileage