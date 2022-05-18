Severe Storms Possible Both Today & Tomorrow

The National Weather Service says there's a risk of severe weather today across central Minnesota, with an even better chance on Thursday.

Isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon and evening, mainly along & north of Interstate 94. The risk level is a 1 out of 5 with the primary threats being hail and damaging wind gusts.

On Thursday, forecasters say the threat level increases to a 2 our of 5. Widespread strong-to-severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening, with the greatest risk across central and southern Minnesota. Damaging wind gusts & hail will be the primary threats, with a slight chance for tornadoes.

Be weather-aware, and have multiple ways to receive warnings.