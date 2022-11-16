Several Bullet Holes Found in Cabin in Northern Minnesota

STAPLES (WJON News) -- A cabin owner in northern Minnesota arrived to find it full of bullet holes.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Office got a call that a cabin had been shot several times. The cabin is just north of Staples.

A deputy found the cabin had been shot about 11 times, with two rounds going through the walls and into the cabin.

There was an additional 13 dents on the siding that appear to come from a BB or pellet gun.

The incident happened between Sunday, November 6th and this past Sunday.

No one was at the cabin during the time of the incident.