Sephora Coming to Kohl’s Store in Waite Park

UNDATED -- Kohl’s announced the list of the 400 stores that will be adding Sephora at Kohl’s shops this year.

Among the stores is the Kohl's location in Waite Park. Waite Park is one of 10 new locations in Minnesota. The others in Minnesota are in Baxter, Blaine, Bloomington, Eagan, St. Louis Park, Maple Grove, Oak Park Heights, Rogers, and Rosedale.

Sephora in Kohl's opened in Apple Valley, Burnsville, Duluth, Mankato, Coon Rapids, Rochester, and Woodbury last year.

The addition of 400 stores brings the Sephora at Kohl’s location total to 600 and puts the partnership on track to meet its 850 store goal by 2023.

Sephora at Kohl’s features a 2,500 square foot, fully immersive beauty experience that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora.