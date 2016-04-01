Senators Snap Wild Streak Thursday

The Ottawa Senators beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center, snapping the Wild's six game win streak. With Colorado idle Thursday, Minnesota still leads the race for the final Wild Card spot by five points.

After a scoreless first period, the Wild trailed 2-1 at the second intermission. Zach Parise scored his 25th goal of the season to briefly tie the game at one before Ottawa pulled ahead on Jean-Gabriel Pageau's goal late in the second.

Erik Haula's 14th goal of the season tied the game at two at 4:33 of the third period, but the Senators scored the game-winner with just under four minutes left in the final frame.

The Wild play at Detroit Friday night on AM 1390 The Fan. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.