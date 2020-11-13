Section 8AAAAA Playoff Matchups Announced

Sarah Mueller, WJON

The Moorhead Spuds are the top seed in the upcoming Section 8AAAAA football playoffs after posting a 6-0 record during the regular season. The Spuds outscored their opponents 250-31 this season.

The Sartell Sabres are the #3 seed, while Apollo earned the #5 seed. The Brainerd Warriors announced the cancellation of the remainder of their season on Thursday.

SECTION 8AAAAA
Tuesday, November 17th 
#5 Apollo @ #4 Alexandria 7 PM

Saturday, November 21st 
Alexandria/Apollo winner @ #1 Moorhead
#3 Sartell @ #2 Bemidji

Championship November 28th @ High Seed

