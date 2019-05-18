The Cyclones collected twelve hits including four doubles in support of their starting pitcher Brad White . The sophomore right-hander from Alief Hastings High School of Houston, Texas threw a complete game to earn the win. Brad scattered six hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Cyclones offensive leaders included their centerfielder Luis Massa. He went 2 for 4 with a double for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch. Right fielder Joselito Anez JR went 1 for 4 with a double for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

Third baseman Will Funk went 2 for 5 for an RBI and he had a stolen base and second baseman Nathan Pereira went 1 for 3 for an RBI, a stolen base and a sacrifice bunt. Shortstop Jordan Mercado went 2 for 5 with a double and he scored a run.

Catcher Cole Wellmann went 1 for 4 with a double and he scored a run and left fielder Gabriel Romero went 2 for 4. DH Daniel Mendoza went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk, first baseman Logan Aleshire earned a walk, and pinch runner Tanner Blommer scored a run and made a great catch in left field.

The Spartans starting pitcher Matt Hagen was the pitcher of record. The Spartans offensive leaders included Ryan Schmitz and Casey Peterson. Both were 1 for 4 with a double and Tom Magnusson went 1 for 4 for an RBI. Matt Pietsch went 2 for 4 and Jake Dykhoff went 1 for 4. Devin Bush earned a walk and he scored a run and Kian Carlson was credited with an RBI.

Up next for the Cyclones: Century College Wood Ducks on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.