SCSU Winless in Season Opener Tourney

JOPLIN, MO -- The St. Cloud State Huskies men's basketball team finished the MIAA Conference Challenge winless after losing to Pittsburgh State 85-69 on Saturday.

The Huskies only had two players score in the double digits -- with Gage Davis leading the way with 14 points and Scottie Stone adding 10.

In contrast, Pittsburgh State had six players finish with 10 or more points as they ran away with the victory in the second half -- scoring 50 points in the final 20 minutes.

With the loss, the Huskies drop to 0-2 on the season. SCSU will host the Husky Hoopster Classic on Friday against St. John's with an 8:00 p.m. tip off.