SCSU Volleyball 10-0, Football Team Ready for Homecoming

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University's volleyball team is off to their best start in years. Athletics Director Heather Weems was on the News @ Noon Show Wednesday talking about the fall sports teams.

She says going into this weekend they have a 10 - 0 record, which is their best start since 1985. They are also ranked #15 in the nation in Division II volleyball.

They play in the Northern Sun, which is arguably the best volleyball conference in the country. Eight of the top 25 teams came from the NSIC.

On Friday the SCSU volleyball team travels to Minnesota State-Mankato, and then on Saturday, they'll be at Concordia in St. Paul, which is ranked #7 in the nation.

When the St. Cloud State University football team takes the field on Saturday for their homecoming game they are hoping for a big crowd in the stands. Weems says the sports department has been doing a lot to create a fun fan experience.

We've really increased tailgating. I know that we've got Fan Fest starting at 2:00 p.m. prior to the game. The last home game against Crookston we had a full parking lot. We've created an environment that's fun for folks, and I know they (the team) feed off of that.

The Huskies are 2 - 1 on the season while their opponents Northern State are 1 - 2.

Saturday's homecoming events include the dedication of Husky Plaza at 1:00 p.m. followed by a Husky Walk from the Plaza to fan fest. Fan Fest will start at 2:00 p.m. with the game kicking off at 5:00 p.m. Postgame fireworks will also be held at Husky Stadium.