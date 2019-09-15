SCSU Tops Defending National Champs

The St. Cloud State University women's soccer team got their first win of the season over last year's defending champs.

SCSU scored in both halves on their way to defeating the University of Bridgeport Purple Knights. Claire Shea and Nicole Friis found the goal in the first half. Kaitlyn Dziubinski scored in the second to claim the 3-2 win.

Goalkeeper Zoe Welsh allowed two goals and made five saves in the game.

The Huskies improve to 1-1-1. They will start conference play on Friday against Bemidji State University at 4:00 p.m.