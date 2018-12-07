SCSU to Hold Teddy Bear Toss During Men’s Hockey Game

ST. CLOUD -- An annual event comes back to St. Cloud State University this weekend.

The 2018 Teddy Bear Toss will take place Saturday during the men's hockey game between St. Cloud State University and University of Nebraska Omaha.

Fans are encouraged to bring a new or gently used Teddy Bear or stuffed animal toy to throw onto the ice during intermission.

All toys collected will be donated to the St. Cloud area Toys for Tots campaign.

Puck drops at 6:22 p.m. at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.