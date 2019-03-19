SCSU Takes Series With MSU-Mankato

SCSU Athletics

The St. Cloud State baseball team opened the NSIC schedule with a three-game series against MSU-Mankato in Omaha, Nebraska Sunday and Monday.

HUSKIES 7 MINNESOTA STATE UNV. MAVERICKS 1

The Huskies opened their NSIC schedule with their biggest rivals the Mavericks of Minnesota State in Omaha, Nebraska, because of the wet conditions. The Huskies put up five runs in the first inning, with five singles, a walk, batter hit by a pitch and a fielders choice. This was all the support the Husky pitching staff needed, as their Veteran right hander Dominic Austing started on the mound. Dominic was dominate, he threw six innings, he scattered four hits, surrendered one run and he recorded ten strikeouts, to earn the win. Senior right hander, Matt Butler threw the final three innings to earn the save, He gave up two hits and he record two strikeouts.

The Huskies collected nine hits, led by their veteran left hand hitting, Mitch Mallek. The Huskies right fielder had a big game, he went 4 for 4 with a triple and a double for two RBI’s and he scored two runs. The Huskies, veteran right hander hitting shortstop, Jordan Joseph, went 2 for 5 with a RBI and he scored a run. The Huskies, veteran, right handed hitting, third base, Ethan Ibarra went 1 for 4 with a RBI and a stolen base. The Huskies veteran, right handed hitting, catcher, Toran Shahidi went 1 for 4 with a RBI and he earned a walk. The Huskies rookie second baseman, left hand hitting, Dylan Haskamp was credited with a RBI on his ground ball to the third baseman in the first inning. The Huskies, right handed hitting left fielder Lenny Walker went 1 for 5 and he scored a run. The Huskies, junior center fielder, Najee Gaskins, showed off his wheels again, he earned a pair of walks, two stolen bases and he scored a run. The Huskies, senior right hander hitting, second baseman, Caeden Harris earned a pair of walks and a stolen base. The Huskies veteran right handed hitting, first baseman, Matthew Meyer, earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Mavericks, Jimmy Larson started on the mound, he was the pitcher of record, he threw one inning. Hunter Even, threw 5 1/3 innings for the Mavericks, he gave up three hits, issued five walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Teddy Peterson, went 2 for 4 with a double and he scored a run and Jack Waletich went 1 for 2 with a double. Ty Buck went 1 for with a triple for a RBI, Jordan Hart went 1 for 4 and Nick Altermatt went 1 for 4.

March 18 th (Omaha, Nebraska) (GAME ONE)

MANKATO MAVERICKS 10 SCSU HUSKIES 5

The Huskies got down early after a big three run home run by the Mavericks in the first inning and they added three more in both the second and the fourth innings. The Huskies starter on the mound, usually a very consistent performer, Sheldon Miks, just didn’t have his stuff today. A 6’4” lefty started on the mound, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, surrendered nine runs, issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Riley Ahern, a 6’3” right hander, threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Zach Siggelkow, 6’1 lefty, threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. Zach Walz a 5’10 right hander threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and he issued a walk.

The Huskies collected eight hits with two earning multi-hit games, Lenny Walker went 2 for 3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Aaron Hammann went 2 for 3 and he scored a run. Caeden Harris went 1 for 1 with a pinch hit single for two RBI’s and Najee Gaskins went 1 for 4 with a home run for two RBI’s. Toran Shahidi went 1 for 2, Mitch Mallek went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Matthew Meyer earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Mavericks, Cam Kline started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win.The Mavericks offense was led by Jordan Hart, he went 3 for 4 with a double for three RBI’s and he scored two runs. Teddy Peterson went 2 for 5 with a home run for three RBI’s and he scored two runs. Nick Altermatt, went 3 for 4 with a home run for three RBI’s and he scored two runs. Carter Elliot went 3 for 4 with a double for a RBI and Tom Imholte, the Mavericks catcher, a senior from Cathedral High School went 2 for 4.

SCSU HUSKIES 8 MN STATE UNIV. MANKATO MAVERICKS 2

The Huskies collected twelve hits, with three players with multi-hit games, including five doubles.They got on the board with one run in the first and the Mavericks put up two in the second inning. That was it, the Huskies added single runs in the fourth and the sixth innings. They put up three runs in the seventh inning and two more insurance runs in the seventh inning. The Huskies 6’2” right hander Blake Flint from Pinnacle High School of Phoenix, Arizona started on the mound, Blake threw seven innings to earn the win. He scattered eight hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Shannon Ahern, a lefty from The Academy of Holy Angels of Inver Grove Heights, threw two innings in relief, he gave one hit and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Huskies, left fielder, Lenny Walker of Tolleson High School of Arizona, had a big game Lenny went 2 for 3 with a double, for three RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks, scored two runs and he had three stolen bases. The Huskies shortstop, Jordan Joseph of St. Michael High School had a very good game. Jordan went 3 for 4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBI’s, he scored a run and he had one stolen base. The Huskies, right fielder, Mitch Mallek from Stevens Point Area Senior High of Plover, Wisconsin had a good game. Mitch went 2 for 5 with a double and he scored three runs. The Huskies center fielder, Najee Gaskins from Cienega High School of Vail, Arizona had a good game. Najee went 1 for 1 with a double, he earned a pair of walks, one stolen base and he scored one run. The Huskies first baseman, Matthew Meyer from Sauk Rapids High School went 1 for 5 with a double and he scored a run. The Huskies catcher, continues his good play behind the plate, Toran Shahidi from Ames High School of Iowa went 2 for 5. The Huskies second baseman, Aaron Hammann from Chaparral High School of Parker, Colorado went 1 for 5 with a RBI. The Huskies third baseman, Ethan Ibarra, from of Liberty Hight School of Las Vegas, Nevada earned a walk and their DH Caeden Harris from of Blue Valley High School from Leawood, Kansas was hit by a pitch.

The Mavericks starting pitcher, Trevor Divinski, he threw four innings. Collin Denk threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record. Tyler Berg went 2 for 3 with a double, Ty Denzer went 1 for 3 for two RBI’s, Nick Altermatt went 3 for 4 and Tom Imholte went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk.

