SCSU Takes Down Wayne State

The St. Cloud State University men’s basketball team extended their win streak to four games when they toppled Wayne State College on the road.

The two teams kept it close in the early minutes of the game. It was SCSU who slipped up first, and by the halftime break, they trailed 42-40.

In the second half, however, the Huskies found their feet again and took off running. They went on a 17-5 to take a 57-47 lead with just under 15 minutes left. St. Cloud outscored the Wildcats 51-37 to win 91-79.

Gage Davis led the team with a career-high 46 points. He is now the only player in program history with two 40+ point performances and ranks third all-time in single game scoring. Jace Kitchen put up 20 for the Huskies, and Brindley Theisen added 15.

The Huskies improve to 17-6 and 12-5 NSIC. Saturday night they will be back in action when they take on Augustana University. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.