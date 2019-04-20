SCSU Splits Doubleheader with Upper Iowa

The St. Cloud State University softball team extended their win streak to twelve and then snapped it on the road against Upper Iowa on Friday.

SCSU got out to a slow start in game one. Upper Iowa took a 2-0 lead in the third inning. In the fifth inning, the Huskies started to find their feet. They ran in one in the fifth and one in the sixth to tie 2-2.

By the seventh, St. Cloud State was on fire. They added four to their total to take a commanding 6-2 lead the Peacocks were not able to catch.

In game two, Upper Iowa again put up an early lead. After the first inning, the Huskies trailed 4-0. SCSU ran in one in the second and one in the third to cut the deficit to 4-2.

The Peacocks were in it to win it though and tallied two in the third and two more in the fourth, extending their lead to 8-4. Unlike the first game, St. Cloud State was not able to mount a comeback and fell 9-4 to Upper Iowa.

Brooke Bowlin led the team with three runs. Morgan Emmans , Alexandra Pinkowski , and Maya Keating each added two.

The Huskies overall record is now 34-12 and 16-6 NSIC. They will be traveling to Winona on Saturday to take on the Warriors in a doubleheader. Game times are 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.