SCSU Shut Out by Augustana

The St. Cloud State University volleyball team was swept for the first time all season by Augustana University on Friday.

SCSU fell in three straight sets: 25-14, 25-22, and 25-23.

Linsey Rachel tallied 11 kills, one ace, one assist, and 17 digs. Phebie Rossi added 11 kills and two blocks. Maddy Torve finished with 38 assists.

The Huskies fall to 15-3 and 7-3 NSIC. They will look to get back in the win column on Saturday against Wayne State University. That game is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.