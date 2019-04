MOORHEAD - The St. Cloud State men's basketball team couldn't upset MSU Moorhead on Friday night, falling 77-64.

St. Cloud State was led by Gage Davis, who put up 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

SCSU falls to 4-5. MSU Moorhead is now 11-1 overall.

The Huskies continue on the road with a Saturday 6:00 p.m. matchup with Northern State at 6:00 p.m.