SCSU Hockey Drops In Poll After Pair Of Tie Games

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team dropped a few spots in the latest USCHO.com poll. The Huskies twice tied the Beavers in their season-opening series at Bemidji State.

After the stalemates, SCSU is now ranked 11th in the poll. The Huskies were ranked #7 to start the season.

SCSU overcame a 4-0 third period deficit to tie BSU on Friday before allowing the Beavers to come back from a two-goal deficit on Saturday.

The Huskies will host Northeastern on October 25th and 26th.