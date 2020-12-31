SCSU Hockey, Basketball Return Saturday

The St. Cloud State men's hockey returns to action Saturday when they host Minnesota-Duluth at 6pm, pregame on River 96.7 at 5:30. The Huskies will host UMD Sunday at 4pm, pregame on River 96.7 at 3:30. The Huskies are 6-3 and ranked #6 in the latest USCHO.com poll while UMD is ranked #4 in the poll.

The St. Cloud State men's and women's basketball teams open their season Saturday against Upper Iowa University. The men play at Fayette, Iowa at 2pm Saturday and Sunday while the SCSU women will host Upper Iowa at 4pm Saturday and 2pm Sunday. AM 1390-Granite City Sports will broadcast both games Saturday and the women's game Sunday.