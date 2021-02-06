SCSU Hands Bemidji Their First Loss of the Season

BEMIDJI -- The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team took down the undefeated Bemidji State University Beavers on the road Friday.

The Huskies outscored the Beavers in all four quarters, but it was the first one that gave them the most momentum. After the first frame, St. Cloud held a 29-13 lead over Bemidji. By halftime, the Huskies had extended that lead to 39-22

SCSU scored 11 in the third and 15 in the fourth while holding BSU to 20 points for the half, giving them the 65-42 win at the end of regulation.

Brehna Evans led all scorers with 28 points for St. Cloud. Nikki Kilboten added 10, and Tori Wortz finished with nine.

The Huskies improve to 6-3. They will return to the court on Saturday to close out the series against the Beavers. Coverage starts at 4:00 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.