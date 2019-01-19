SCSU Falls to Concordia-St. Paul

The St. Cloud State men’s basketball team fell to the Golden Bears on the road on Friday. The loss snapped a three-game win streak for the Huskies.

SCSU got out to an early 8-6 lead in the first two minutes of play. The two teams went back and forth through the first half, with the Huskies leading most of the way. Right before the half, the Golden Bears took control 51-49.

Concordia-St. Paul went on an 11-0 run to open the second half of the game. They outscored the Huskies 56-42 and led the game the rest of the way. SCSU fell 107-91.

Brindley Theisen led the team with 27 points. Sean Smith scored 21 points and Gage Davis added 19.

The Huskies fall to 12-5 and 7-4 NSIC. They will return to action on Saturday when they face the MSU Mankato Mavericks. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.