SCSU Extends Win Streak Friday

The St. Cloud State University volleyball team won back to back games in day two of the Dixie State Tournament in St. George, Utah.

The Huskies swept Northwest Nazarene University in three sets and then did the same against Colorado Christian University.

Linsey Rachel finished the day with a total of 25 kills and four aces. Marah Mulso added 18 kills and three blocks.

The Huskies improve to 3-0 on the season. They will play their final game of the tournament on Saturday against Simon Fraser University.