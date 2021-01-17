SCSU Earns Buzzer Beater Win at Minot

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State University men's basketball team fought to the final second for a big win against Minot State University Saturday.

The game was tight most of the way through. Minot scored first, but both teams battled back and forth afterward. The Beavers led by as many as 10 points in the opening half, but the Huskies closed the gap to 40-39 by the break.

SCSU started to make a push in the opening minutes of the second half, but Minot came right along for the ride. With just over four minutes remaining in the game, the Huskies found themselves with an eight-point lead, their biggest of the day. The Beavers used the time that was left to close the gap and tie the game at 78. St. Cloud put up a buzzer-beater with three seconds left and won it 80-78.

Anthony Roberts and Illya Tyrtyshnik led the way for the Huskies, scoring 23 points each and combining for 12 rebounds. Caleb Donaldson added 18 points and seven rebounds.

The Huskies improve to 2-3 and will face Minot in game two Sunday. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.