The St Cloud State men's basketball team won 90-74 at the University of Sioux Falls after the SCSU women lost 74-51.

Chelsea Nooker led the SCSU women with 13 points and Betsey McDonald added 12 points for the Huskies. SCSU is 5-3 overall and 3-1 in the NSIC.

The Husky men's team was led by Scottie Stone with 28 points and Gage Davis with 17.

The SCSU basketball teams play at Southwest Minnesota State in Marshall at 5 and 7pm Saturday.